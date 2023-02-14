John Mousinho sheds light on Portsmouth’s contract stance as stars near expiry dates

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said talks are yet to begin over contract extensions but plans are being put in place for the summer.

Portsmouth see numerous players run out of contract at the end of the season.

Of course, some will end up penning new deals while others might head for pastures new, but it will be down to boss John Mousinho and the club hierarchy to decide just who they want to stick around beyond the end of the current campaign.

Influential first-team players like Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Louis Thompson and Ronan Curtis are among those with their deals expiring, while others will have 12-month options that need to be decided on.

However, for now, it seems contract discussions are on the back burner.

As quoted by The News, Mousinho has revealed no negotiations have begun yet, although plans for next season’s squad are underway. Here’s what the Pompey boss had to say:

“No contract talks have started but we’ve had a look behind the scenes and where we’re going to be in the summer as a squad.

“We’ve started to put together what the plan looks like for the rest of the season.”

Mousinho went on to explain that after such a short time at the club, it’s not the right time for decisions over players’ futures to be made just yet, stating ‘more informed decisions’ can be made further down the line when they’ve had a proper chance to look at players.

Time to consider…

Mousinho’s patient approach will have pros and cons of course, but it seems the right approach to take after such a short time at the helm. It gives players the chance to settle into life under new management and really show their best before the boss jumps to a decision.

With plenty of players out of contract though, it provides Mousinho with a good chance to really refresh and rebuild his ranks in the summer.

It remains to be seen just who he opts to retain, but there’s no doubt that plenty of players will be playing for their futures at Fratton Park over the coming weeks and months.