Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Bristol Rovers: Trio to be assessed, midfielder out

Ipswich Town face Bristol Rovers in League One this evening.

Ipswich Town come into this midweek clash off the back of a 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday. They fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a point, though a victory would have gone a long way to breathing some life back into their automatic promotion fight.

League One’s 3rd-placed side travel down to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side on a run of four consecutive defeats. The Gas most recently fell to a loss at the hands of Lincoln City, leaving them in 14th place and now a hefty 13 points away from the play-offs.

Ipswich Town team news

Dominic Ball remains a long-term absentee but could return in March or April, while Lee Evans is also set to miss out again after picking up an injury earlier this month against Cambridge United.

There are question marks surrounding Massimo Luongo, George Edmundson and Nathan Broadhead after the weekend though. Kieran McKenna told club media ahead of the game that the trio will be assessed, with Luongo and Edmundson missing out versus Sheffield Wednesday while Broadhead was struggling with cramp late on.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Humphreys

Morsy

Burns

Chaplin

Broadhead

Ladapo

It’s hard to see any changes at the back or in the double pivot given the limited options, but there is room for rotation in attack.

Freddie Ladapo has been a proven threat this season and he could return to the starting XI in place of George Hirst. If Nathan Broadhead isn’t quite deemed 100%, it could be best for him to drop to the bench given his previous injury record too, so Marcus Harness or Sone Aluko are options.

However, given that it was just cramp he was struggling with at the weekend, you would think he’d be okay to start.

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight.