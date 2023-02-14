‘In dire need of a victory’ – Swansea City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Swansea City host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.

Swansea City and Blackpool both come into this clash in dire need of three points.

The Swans have lost back-to-back games against Birmingham City and Sheffield United, conceding seven goals in the process. They’ve seen their play-off hopes take a big hit, leaving them seven points away from the play-offs in 15th.

As for Blackpool, they’re still searching for their first win under Mick McCarthy’s management. The Tangerines have drawn consecutive games against fellow strugglers Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, leaving them at the foot of the table.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Swansea City and Blackpool are two teams in dire need of a victory.

“The Swans look as though their second half of the season is going to fade into obscurity after a dismal 2023 to date and they need a confidence boost. A clash with Blackpool is a good chance to pick up a much-needed win, but it might not come that easily.

“Blackpool can become a resolute outfit under McCarthy’s management but I’m not sure they have the quality throughout their ranks to claim all three points, even with Swansea’s struggles in mind.

“I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Blackpool

Luke Phelps

“I actually think McCarthy is a decent appointment for Blackpool. They’re shutting up shop and hardening up, but I’m still not convinced they have what it takes to beat the drop this season.

“Swansea, whilst they’re in poor form and falling down the table, have a completely different manager to Blackpool, and so it should make for an interesting game tonight.

“Blackpool will try and prevent the Swans from playing football but Swansea still have a lot of quality – a lot more than Blackpool in my opinion – so I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Blackpool