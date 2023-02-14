Former Swansea City, Barnsley and Fulham man forced into retirement at 29

Swansea City, Barnsley and Fulham’s former defender Alfie Mawson has announced the tough decision to retire at the age of 29.

Mawson has been on the books with Wycombe Wanderers since the summer, when he returned to his former club for a second spell after the expiry of his Fulham contract.

Since then, the defender has played 21 times to take his appearance total for the Chairboys to 71 but has been out of action since mid-December through injury.

Now though, after a couple of months out, the tough decision to call it a day on his playing career has been made.

Wycombe Wanderers have announced on their official club website that Mawson has been forced into retirement. He explained that after speaking with specialists, his family and manager Gareth Ainsworth, he’s opted to end his playing career after persisting knee issues.

The decision comes after 287 career appearances, with Mawson playing in all of England’s top five tiers over the course of his playing days.

Calling it a day…

It’s a shame to see Mawson forced into retirement at a young age, but he hangs up his boots having had a positive influence on the game.

He made his way through Brentford’s academy and after impressing on loan with Wycombe Wanderers went on to impress with Barnsley. In a year with the Tykes, he earned himself a move to Swansea City, where he would play 71 times and even earned an England call-up.

Mawson commanded a reported fee of £20m when he moved from South Wales to Fulham but would struggle with injuries at Craven Cottage. He would spent a stint on loan at Bristol City before leaving the Cottagers in 2022, opening the door for him to return to Adams Park with Wycombe.