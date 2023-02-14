Coventry City defender completes move to Ireland

Coventry City defender Jay McGrath has completed a temporary move to Irish side St. Pat’s, it has been confirmed.

Coventry City will be hoping U21 skipper McGrath can become one of the latest academy graduates to go on and forge a career in the first-team after pushing through the youth ranks.

He’s impressed for the Sky Blues’ youngsters and has spent time out on loan with Alfreton Town, only recently returning.

Now though, McGrath has sealed a new switch as he bids to prove himself on the senior stage, and he’ll be playing top-flight football. As announced on the club’s official website, the 19-year-old has sealed a move to Irish outfit St. Pat’s.

McGrath will spend the rest of the season with the Irish Premier Division side as he looks to gain more senior experience away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

He links up with Tim Clancy’s side ahead of their 2023 campaign, which begins this Friday against Derry City.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A good move for McGrath?

After plenty of time in Coventry City’s youth academy and a stint in the National League North, a switch to Ireland’s top-flight marks a good step up in competition for McGrath.

Depending on how he fares over in Ireland, it will be a good indicator of just where the Sky Blues starlet stands in his development as he bids to forge a successful career in the senior game.

His position as captain of the club’s U21s shows he’s a well regarded figure in the youth ranks in terms of his leadership and maturity, but it will now be down to McGrath to prove he’s got the talents to impress on the senior stage.