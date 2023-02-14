Comment: Why selling 24-year-old this summer could be Coventry City’s best option

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the standout stars in the Championship this season, netting 12 goals and providing four assists so far.

His contributions have come for a Sky Blues side somewhat lacking on the attacking front too, with the Swede involved in over 50% of their goals this term.

Despite the 24-year-old being an integral part of Mark Robins’ side, going into the summer transfer window, selling him might not be the worst thing.

A sale worth considering…

Although interest was shown in the forward during the January window, no club met the clubs reported valuation of £25m (Alan Nixon via Coventry Live).

Originally joining on a loan deal from Brighton in January 2021, Gyokeres would show promise during his initial six-month stay, resulting in himself earning a permanent move to the Midlands outfit for just over £1m. Overall, the Swede has notched 34 goals and nine assists in 97 games for the club, becoming one of the Championship’s standout strikers in the process.

With new Coventry City owner Doug King claiming that they were not a selling club in January, he stuck true to his word and kept the core of Mark Robins’ side together.

That could change come summer however. With Gyokeres’ contract expiring in 2024, they should be looking to avoid a similar situation to fellow championship side Blackburn Rovers, who look set to lose Ben Brereton Diaz to Villareal in the summer for nothing.

In recent years Coventry City’s talent identification has been second to none, bringing in players like Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Ben Sheaf all for minor fees. Although losing Gyokeres may seem like a huge blow, for a significant eight-figure fee, theres no doubt the Sky Blues should be able to find a suitable replacement.

With that money, they could bolster other areas and add some serious depth too as they look to deliver on their dream of returning to the Premier League.