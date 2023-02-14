Comment: This is why Demetri Mitchell can revive his career at Exeter City

At the start of his career, Demetri Mitchell had the world at his feet.

Aged 20, the wing-back made his first-team debut for Manchester United and starred as England’s youngsters won the 2017 Toulon Tournament. Now, after a rollercoaster six years, Mitchell has signed for Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City, hoping to revive his career.

Seemingly destined for success at the dawn of his career, Mitchell has experienced a turbulent six years since making his debut for Manchester United back in 2017. Mitchell excelled in his bow as he was trusted at left-back by United manager José Mourinho, playing all 90 minutes as United comfortably beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Just a month later, Mitchell won the 2017 Toulon Tournament, starting in the final as England beat Ivory Coast on penalties.

So why has one of England’s most promising young talents ended up at St James Park in 2023?

Tough spells for Mitchell…

Injuries haunted Mitchell as he set his sights on becoming a first-team at Old Trafford. During his first of two consecutive loan spells at Hearts, Mitchell suffered a devastating injury to his meniscus tendon, ruling him out for months and stunting his development at a crucial early stage of his career. After returning to Hearts, Mitchell suffered a recurrence of the same injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Despite efforts to return from his injury, Mitchell was released by the Red Devils.

After some one-to-one training from Gary Caldwell, Mitchell signed for Neil Critchley’s Blackpool in what would become a successful spell. Starting in 35 games across the 2020/21 season, Mitchell would show his quality when it mattered most as Blackpool won the League One play-off final against Lincoln City at Wembley.

However, after losing his place in the Tangerines’ starting XI to Josh Bowler, Mitchell signed for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership but struggled to make an impact on his return to Edinburgh.

After being impressed by Mitchell’s quality whilst working as Shaun Maloney’s assistant manager at Hibs, Caldwell has linked up with the wing-back for a third time in three years after signing the 26-year-old in what became a busy January transfer window.

The supporters at St James Park welcomed the Grecians’ latest signing to Exeter last week as he performed well in his home debut. After a lackluster display from Jack Sparkes, Mitchell replaced his fellow wing-back less than 30 minutes into their clash against Charlton Athletic. With the Addicks leading by two goals, Mitchell was tasked with making an immediate impact and he did just that. Four minutes after entering the field, the debutant found the back of the net, volleying home to reduce the deficit.

Caldwell’s conundrum…

Caldwell now faces a selection headache as he chooses two wing-backs to start moving forward.

Josh Key has been back in the playing squad after fully recovering from a hamstring injury and looks set to start on the right. Jake Caprice is capable of playing on both flanks but, despite his assist for Mitchell, was arguably at fault for the second goal Exeter City conceded to the Addicks.

Sparkes was hauled off early and could struggle to return to the side though, with Mitchell looking like a strong option on the left.

Mitchell has looked like an exciting, dynamic wing-back who can attack with pace and energy. Having spent much of his career as a full-back, Mitchell also knows how to balance his attacking instincts with defensive solidity and looked comfortable, limiting Charlton’s goal-threat with well-timed tackles and good defensive positioning.

Mitchell has an opportunity to revive his career at St James Park and if he can stay fit, there’s no reason why he can’t go on to become a firm favourite at Exeter City.