Club pulled plug on 24-year-old’s proposed move to Hull City, report claims

Hull City saw a move for Haji Wright fall through when Antalyaspor backed out of the deal late on, Football League World has said.

Hull City’s summer makeover saw the playing squad almost completely revamped but with Shota Arveladze gone and Liam Rosenior at the helm, the January window still brought around a few changes.

The Tigers completed three loan signings, bringing in Aaron Connolly, Malcolm Ebiowei and Karl Darlow from Brighton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United respectively.

However, they could have had another fresh face in their ranks if it wasn’t for a late u-turn from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Football League World claims that Hull City had a deal for United States international Haji Wright lined up before Antalyaspor opted to pull the plug on the move late on. The 24-year-old was all set for a move to Humberside and all the necessary details were in place before the Super Lig side decided to pull out of the deal.

Hull’s striking options…

There’s been a heavy reliance on Oscar Estupinan for goals this season and while Connolly signed in January, the continued absences of Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh have left Rosenior with limited options up top.

Of course, versatile forward Ryan Longman can be deployed up top, but a deal for Wright would have given the Tigers some solid depth up top.

The LA-born striker has been in top form in Turkey this season too. Formerly of the New York Cosmos and FC Schalke, Wright has netted 11 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

It will be interesting to see if this rumoured pursuit is revived in the summer, with an agreement previously in place for a winter deal.