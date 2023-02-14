Charlton Athletic boss shares injury latest on Clare, Penney, and Leaburn ahead of Forest Green Rovers clash

Charlton Athletic travel to Forest Green Rovers in League One tonight.

Charlton Athletic head to Forest Green looking to secure a third-straight away win in League One. The Addicks have beaten Portsmouth and Exeter City in their last two league games on the road but lost at home to Fleetwood Town last time out, with the defeat leaving them in 12th place of the table.

Forest Green Rovers meanwhile sit in last place of the table. Duncan Ferguson is the man in charge and he’s still waiting for his first win, but his side managed to halt a string of defeats with a 1-1 draw away at Morecambe last time out.

Ahead of tonight’s though, Holden has a few injury concerns to monitor. In the last game v Fleetwood, Sean Clare and Matt Penney had to come off in the second half with minor knocks, and Holden said of the pair:

“In terms of what we have seen post game up until now, the guys are not as bad as it first feared, the two that came off – Sean Clare and Matt Penney. We’ll just have to assess how they go prior to Tuesday’s game. We’ll see where they are at tomorrow morning [this morning] in terms of a little bit more recovery.”

Elsewhere, young striker Miles Leaburn missed the Fleetwood Town game through injury. But Holden says his injury isn’t a serious one.

“It’s really minor with Miles,” said the Addicks boss. “He did a little flick in training… He just felt something at the top of his hip. It’s really very minor, we’ll monitor him over the next few days.”

A big game…

For Forest Green Rovers, every league game is a huge one. As for Charlton, they now look to be clearing themselves of relegation but if the Addicks can put a few more wins together, they could yet mount a late push for the top-six.

And a game against the league’s bottom club is a great chance for them to return to winning ways after a few disappointing results in recent weeks.

Charlton have a few big players missing and they’ll also be without Ryan Inniss who’s suspended for tonight’s game. But Holden has some decent squad depth and the Addicks should fancy their chances tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.