Carrick issues injury update on long-term Middlesbrough absentee

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has given a positive update on the long-term injury to right-back Darnell Fisher, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have been without Fisher since July 2021, after he suffered a freak knee injury whilst at home. Since then he has been on the treatment table and has recently returned to light training.

In his absence the likes of Djed Spence, Anfernee Dijksteel, Isaiah Jones and now Tommy Smith have filled the void at right-back across the past few campaigns. But Fisher boasts a lot of experience and so will provide vital back-up or challenge for a starting berth upon his return to full fitness.

Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Sheffield United in midweek, Boro boss Carrick gave an update on the 28-year-old defender.

“Darnell’s doing well. It’s a difficult one when you’ve been out for so long,” he said.

“He trained with us for a little bit, then as happens quite regularly when you’ve been out for such a long period of time, he picked up little bits of niggles.

“That sets you back a little bit, but he’s back training in and around the group. It’s just about being patient with Darnell and helping him to take his time to get back into the swing of things and the rhythm of training every day.”

There were rumours of Fisher being linked with an exit in January, in order to get some regular minutes under his belt. One side reportedly interested were Derby County, but this was later dismissed by manager Paul Warne.

Middlesbrough will likely continue with Smith at right-back, with both Fisher and Dijksteel out injured as things stand. But Carrick will be hoping to have both players fit and back in contention before the season is out in the hopes of achieving a place in the top six.

The update is a positive one as he states the player is back in training and amongst the other players. But it is important not to rush Fisher back into the first-team fold prematurely as it could aggravate his injury.

A move away from the Riverside may be Fisher’s best option to get some playing time at a competitive level, or he could build up match fitness in the academy and development matches before being thrust into the first-team.