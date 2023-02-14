‘Can they catch them?’ – Sheffield United v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow night.

Sheffield United come into this highly anticipated midweek clash off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend. Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie netted to make it five straight home wins for the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are still in 2nd, seven points behind leaders Burnley.

As for Middlesbrough, they’ve won their last three Championship games to strengthen their grip on 3rd. Boro are now six points ahead of 7th placed Sunderland after their 3-1 win over Cardiff City.

If the Blades emerge victorious, they would move 13 points clear of Boro, but three points for the visitors would reduce the gap to seven points.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“This is a really tough one to call, and despite the healthy gap between the two sides, the stakes are high. If Middlesbrough defeat Sheffield United, can they catch them? A seven-point deficit is still significant, but it’s doable.

“However, away from home, Boro have been bested by some of the league’s top sides. They lost to Burnley away in December and were defeated by an inspired Sunderland last month, and I think they could fall again on Wednesday.

“Bramall Lane has been a fortress this season and I reckon Sheffield United will make it six straight home wins here.

“This could be a close one and will hopefully deliver in terms of entertainment, but I will back the visitors to win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-2 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“Huge game this. Sheffield United have barely put a foot wrong this season. They’re 10 points ahead of Boro for a reason and I think that points gap will give the Blades players a bit of confidence going into tonight.

“Boro are the ones chasing. They’re the side that need to win this game to stand a chance of securing an automatic route to the Premier League, but can they handle the pressure?

“I’m not sure. But I still think this Boro game could arguably be Sheffield United’s toughest of the season so far. I can’t pick a winner to be honest, so I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough