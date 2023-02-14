Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Clarets duo sidelined, first league start for January arrival?

Burnley host Watford in the Championship tonight.

Burnley will go in search of an 11th straight win in the Championship tonight when they host 6th place Watford. There’s a 22-point gap between the two teams, with Watford having not won in their last four now.

The Clarets thumped Preston North End last weekend courtesy of a Nathan Tella hat-trick, whilst Watford were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

A win for Burnley tonight could give them a 10 point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd, with the Blades not in action until tomorrow night.

Burnley team news

Kompany will be without Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez for tonight’s game. As per LancsLive, Benson is in training but still recovering from an ankle injury, whilst Rodriguez only looks to have a minor injury after missing the last outing v Preston.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Ekdal

Roberts

Gudmundsson

Cullen

Zaroury

Brownhill

Tella

Obafemi

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Kompany seems to have settled on the above back-four following Harwood-Bellis’ injury, with Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal forming a nice partnership in the middle.

Elsewhere, expect an unchanged side from the win over Preston North End, but with Rodriguez still out and with Kompany having some decent options in attack now, there could be a first league start for Michael Obafemi – Lyle Foster is still awaiting his first league start but Obafemi is more acclimatised to the Championship at the moment.

Tonight’s game should be another exciting one for Burnley fans, with promotion to the Premier League looking inevitable.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.