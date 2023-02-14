Blackburn Rovers and Sorba Thomas: Do Rovers have the option to buy? Will Huddersfield Town consider selling in the summer?

Sorba Thomas was Blackburn Rovers’ only signing of last month’s transfer window.

And it was certainly a surprise signing. Huddersfield Town let one of their best attacking players in Thomas leave on loan, despite the Terriers battling relegation into League One. Thomas, 24, recorded six assists in 23 Championship outings for Huddersfield Town in the first half of this season, having since made two league appearances for Rovers.

But upon his arrival, a report from Lancashire Telegraph revealed that Rovers do not have an option to buy Thomas, who’s under contract at Huddersfield until 2026. Thomas though had fallen out of favour at Town, due a lack of consistent performances and the January arrivals of Anthony Knockaert and Joe Hungo at Huddersfield.

Would Huddersfield consider selling?

It depends. On the face of it, if Huddersfield Town stay up this season then they’ll surely want to keep Thomas around for the next season – but the exact same can be said if they’re relegated, as they’ll want to keep their best players for a League One campaign next time round.

Thomas though might not fancy staying around for a League One season – he might not fancy staying at Huddersfield at all. But his stance on his Town future might have changed now that Mark Fotheringham has gone. The important thing to remember here though is that Huddersfield Town are under no immediate pressure to sell Thomas given his long-term contract at the club.

For the Welsh international, the best thing he can do now is put in some good performances for Blackburn between now and the end of the season. He’s proved himself in the Championship before and perhaps this change of scenery will reignite his form. He’ll no doubt be paying close attention to his parent club’s results, with Neil Warnock now the man in charge of Town.