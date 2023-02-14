Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Loan talents could miss out again

Birmingham City face Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City have the wind in their sails after picking up a big win over rivals West Brom last Friday. The Blues have now won back-to-back Championship games, building a healthy nine-point gap to the relegation zone after a worrying slide over recent months.

As for Cardiff City, they’re still right in it at the bottom of the table after losing their last four games. Sabri Lamouchi has been unable to turn around their fortunes thus far and the Bluebirds are now just one point off bottom with all teams below them holding a game in hand.

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham Live provided the latest injury news ahead of tonight’s tie and it seems loaned in youngsters Reda Khadra (hamstring) and Manny Longelo (illness) could be forced to watch on from the sidelines again here.

They were both absent from the West Brom win but could return against Huddersfield Town this weekend

Experienced defender Marc Roberts is poised to remain out too. He suffered a hamstring injury last month after struggling with a similar issue earlier in the campaign and he’s likely to stay sidelined until the end of February.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Colin

Sanderson

Long

Trusty

Chong

Bielik

Mejbri

Bacuna

Hogan

Deeney

With Khadra and Longelo still out, it could be best for Eustace to stick with the 4-4-2 that served him well against West Brom. That will mean centre-back Auston Trusty remains as a left-back in a pretty similar team to the one that overcame the Baggies.

The midfield partnership of Hannibal Mejbri and Krystian Bielik was influential in the win over Carlos Corberan’s side, so expect them to remain in the side.

Troy Deeney could come in to replace Lukas Jutkiewicz in the only change for Eustace as he looks to make it three in a row.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight.