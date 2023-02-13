‘Ultimately…’ – Portsmouth man makes revelation over winter links with League One rivals

Portsmouth wideman Reeco Hackett has played down the links with a move away in January, expressing he’s keen to remain at Fratton Park too.

Portsmouth man Hackett has mainly played a supporting role this season, with 18 of his 23 League One appearances coming as a substitute. He’s played 34 times overall across all competitions, managing five goals and two assists in the process.

It seemed at one point that the 25-year-old could have headed elsewhere in the winter though. January saw him linked with Lincoln City and Cambridge United, but rumours failed to materialise into anything more serious.

Now, Hackett has shed light on the rumours.

As quoted by The News, he labelled the links as ‘the normal deadline day nonsense’ before insisting Fratton Park is the place he wants to keep playing his football. Here’s what he had to say:

“There was nothing really, it was just the normal deadline day nonsense.

“Ultimately, I’m a Pompey player, I want to be here and I signed a new two-year deal in the summer.

“It’s where I’m happy and this is where I want to play my football.”

A part to play with Pompey?

As touched on before, Hackett has had to settle for a bit-part role this season, finding much of his game time off the bench. He’s shown in recent weeks that he can have an impact with Pompey though, providing an assist against Peterborough United before netting in the 3-1 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

The ex-Charlton Athletic youngster can operate anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder, so his versatility can be of great use to John Mousinho.

The arrival of the new boss should give him a chance to start afresh at Fratton Park and push for a more regular starting role. However, having remained an unused substitute in three of Mousinho’s first five games in charge, he’ll certainly have a battle to get into the side.