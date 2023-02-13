Tottenham Hotspur scout attends Bristol City v Norwich City to watch top Championship talent

Tottenham Hotspur had a senior scout watch over Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott against Norwich City at the weekend, Football Insider has said.

Bristol City talent Scott has been viewed as one of the Championship’s most promising players for a while now.

The 19-year-old broke into the Robins’ first-team towards the tail end of the 2020/21 campaign and has been a first-team regular since. Scott has managed five goals and seven assists in 77 outings for the club, operating as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or out on the right-hand side.

His performances have continued to draw high praise this season and now, details of Spurs’ interest have emerged.

Football Insider reports that the North Londoners have been keeping tabs on Scott for some time now and scouts were in attendance of Bristol City’s win over Norwich City last Saturday to take a closer look at the Guernsey-born prodigy.

They have been regularly watching the England U20 international as they consider a potential summer swoop amid rave reviews from scouts.

Ready for the step up?

There’s no doubt that the jump from the Championship to a Champions League chasing Premier League side would mark a big step up for any player, let alone a 19-year-old. However, Scott has shown time and time again that he’s got the ability to be a big hit in the top-flight if given the chance.

His technical ability and composure on the ball is that of a player beyond his tender years and with such a solid amount of senior experience under his belt, it’s exciting to think about just where Scott could take his career.

It remains to be seen whether or not Spurs’ interest develops into anything more serious, but if Scott can continue on this upward trajectory, it might not be long before we see him playing top-flight football.