‘This is make or break for…’ – West Brom v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

West Brom host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Wednesday night.

West Brom come into their midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers looking to return to winning ways after a surprise loss to rivals Birmingham City. The Baggies’ momentum has slowed somewhat, losing two of their last three league games.

Carlos Corberan’s side are still firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot though, as are opponents Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have slid down the Championship table in recent months through inconsistent form and after going 27 games without a draw, Rovers have now drawn their last three in a row.

The Ewood Park outfit are only a point away from the top six but after a frustrating January and poor form, the mood isn’t particularly optimistic in Lancashire.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is make or break for Blackburn Rovers as they bid to keep their fading play-off hopes alive. Defeating a top-six rival like West Brom would be a message to the rest of the league and a big morale boost.

“However, I can’t see them emerging victorious.

“The Baggies will be determined to bounce back from their defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night and having won their last six home league games in a row without conceding, I can see them getting back on track here. This could be another real dagger to Rovers’ faltering play-off bid.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Four draws in their last five games in all competitions, after not drawing a single game before that, is pretty impressive from Blackburn Rovers. But draws aren’t as bad as defeats and so not all hope is lost for Rovers who still have a very good chance at reaching the play-offs this season.

“For me though, the chances of Blackburn finishing inside the top-six this season are very thin. West Brom on the other hand look very good. I think the defeat v Birmingham City last time out is an anomalous one and I expect them to return to winning way here – they should have too much quality and firepower for Rovers to handle.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Blackburn Rovers