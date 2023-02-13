‘They’re in a mess’ – QPR v Sunderland prediction: The72

QPR host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow night.

QPR welcome the Black Cats to west London tomorrow, for what should be an intriguing match up in the Championship.

The R’s come into this one on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall over the weekend, whilst the Black Cats claimed a late win over Reading at the Stadium of Light.

Neil Critchley’s QPR are now winless in eight and have only won one of their last 15 in the league, compared to Sunderland who’ve lost just one of their last eight in the league and now find themselves within a point of the top-six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Despite being without their main man Ross Stewart once again, Sunderland continue to impress me. I’m not sure they have the firepower necessary to earn a spot in the top-six but they’ll finish inside the top 10 in my opinion.

“QPR though, I think they’re in a mess right now. They just have no bite about them, no real threat, and no confidence it seems. What’s more is that I can’t see a game where they’ll be able to claim a win and start to build coincidence.

“It won’t be an easy match for either side and I don’t think there’ll be many goals in it at all – I’ll say Sunderland win though.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“QPR’s dismal start to life under Neil Critchley has stretched on for far too long and now, they’re coasting towards a season of disappointment after starting promisingly in the early months.

“It’s been quite the season for Sunderland though and they’re firmly in the fight for the play-offs. Tony Mowbray has instilled a playing style that has proven popular among supporters and it’s been successful too.

“Given the contrasting moods around the two clubs at the moment and recent form, you have to back the visitors.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Sunderland