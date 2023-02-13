‘They’ll claim a narrow win’ – Coventry City v Millwall prediction: The72

Coventry City host Millwall in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Coventry City picked up a respectable draw against high-flying Luton Town at the weekend. They bounced back after going behind in the opening minute through Tom Lockyer and held on after a late red card for Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

The draw leaves Mark Robins’ side in 14th coming into the midweek fixtures, seven points off the play-off spots.

As for Millwall, goals from winter signings Duncan Watmore and Oli Burke proved to be decisive as they overcome West Londoners QPR at the weekend. The 2-1 win for Gary Rowett’s outfit lifted them to 5th ahead of their Coventry City trip.

The Lions will be looking to make it three away wins in a row as they travel to the CBS Arena on Tuesday.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Many thought Coventry City might be dark horses in the close race for a play-off spot but their recent form has seen them slip away from that fight. There’s still time for a turnaround of course, but I can’t see their recent fortunes improving with Millwall in town.

“The Lions are showing they can get the job done both at The Den and on the road this season and I’ve got a feeling they’ll claim a narrow win here too.

“The hosts do have the quality in their ranks to snatch a big win here, but on current form, I’m backing Rowett and co.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“For me, Coventry City and Millwall are pretty well-matched in terms of individual quality, but Millwall have enjoyed a much more consistent season so far.

“The Lions keep plugging away despite a slightly frustrating January transfer window and they picked up a very impressive win last time out too.

“Coventry have been pretty disappointing in recent weeks. But I think they’ll slowly climb the table in the second half of the season and a point at home to Luton last time out is a decent start – I’ll say draw again in this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Millwall