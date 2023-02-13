‘They shouldn’t be too fearful’ – Burnley v Watford prediction: The72

Burnley host Watford in the Championship tomorrow night.

League leaders Burnley host 6th place Watford in the Championship tomorrow, in what should be an exciting top-six clash in the second tier.

The Clarets currently sit 22 points ahead of Watford and have won their last 10 league fixtures, with their last being a 3-0 win over Preston North End courtesy of a Nathan Tella hat-trick.

Watford meanwhile have not won in their last four league outings now, with Slaven Bilic’s side drawing at home to Blackburn Rovers over the weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Burnley can definitely be frustrated in the Championship. They’re in fine form obliviously and on they’re way to promotion, but there’s been games at Turf Moor where the Clarets haven’t had it all their own way – albeit few and far between.

“So far Watford, they shouldn’t be too fearful of Burnley. But at the same time, given the polarising recent form of both sides, it’s just too difficult to ever see Burnley dropping points.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-1 Watford

James Ray

“There’s no stopping Burnley at the moment. They’re on a rapid march towards the Premier League after last season’s relegation while Watford continue to struggle for form.

“Slaven Bilic’s side are winless in four and with the likes of Sunderland closing in, you have to feel that the Hornets are going to be made to pay for this inconsistency.

“I can see them slipping further away from the play-off fight with a defeat here, extending their winless streak to five and dealing another blow to their hopes of earning a play-off spot.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Watford