‘They have to win this’ – Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Ipswich Town in League One tomorrow night.

Ipswich Town travel to the Memorial Ground to face a Bristol Rovers side in a dismal vein of form.

Joey Barton and co have now lost four consecutive League One games, leaving them 14th in the table. They fell to a 1-0 loss against Lincoln City after Regan Poole’s early goal condemned the Gas to yet another defeat away from home.

As for the Tractor Boys, they fought back from 2-0 to claim a point against promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday. A win would have been the favoured result of course, but having been two behind after 34 minutes, the comeback will have pleased Kieran McKenna and co.

Ipswich are still six points away from the top two though and Bolton Wanderers are now level with them on 56 points.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“To keep their hopes of automatic alive, this is a great chance for Ipswich Town to claim three points. They have to win this given just how poor Bristol Rovers’ form has been in recent weeks.

“The Gas are struggling for goals and having conceded 53 times in 30 games so far this season, they’ve not done too well keeping them out either. A side with Ipswich’s firepower should certainly have enough to emerge victorious, and I’ll back them to do just that.

“We’ve seen the visitors are susceptible to a slip up or two, but they should get three points here.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers’ current run of form is very alarming. But most teams go through stages like this in a season and so I don’t think there’s any need for Gas fans to worry.

“A home game v Ipswich though is not the ideal chance for Rovers to get back to winning ways. Ipswich picked up a very good point v Sheffield Wednesday last time out and that game will give them confidence when playing teams lower down in the league, like Bristol Rovers.

“This is still a tricky game for Ipswich to approach and whilst Ipswich’s away form has been very good this season, their recent away form isn’t so good – I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Ipswich Town