‘That could be decisive’ – Norwich City v Hull City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Norwich City come into their midweek clash with the Tigers off the back of consecutive Championship defeats.

Back-to-back wins made for a promising start to David Wagner’s reign but after falling to defeat against Bristol City last time out, the Canaries need to get back on track. They sit 10th coming into this one, four points away from the play-off spots.

As for Hull City, their recent form has thrust them into contention for the top-six. They would rise above Norwich with a win here and could go within two points of the play-offs after their impressive turnaround under Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers’ winning run was halted at the weekend though after they were held to a draw by Stoke City.

Now, ahead of Tuesday’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This could be a close one, and it could be pivotal in the race to sneak into the play-off spots.

“Hull’s rise under Rosenior has been thoroughly impressive and they’ve maintained their decent form on the road. At the other end of the spectrum, Norwich have been abysmal at home and that could be decisive in the outcome of this tie.

“Given the host’s struggles on their own turf and the momentum Hull are carrying, I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Hull City

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Luke Phelps

“I’m surprised to see Norwich City still looking so inconsistent in the league, especially after winning their first two games under Wagner so emphatically.

“Consistency though is something that Hull City seem to have in abundance at the moment. They’re looking really confident and they’re climbing the table steadily, and with Hull able to leapfrog Norwich with a win tomorrow, I think they’ll be right up for this one.

“It’s going to be close and whilst the momentum is definitely with Hull City, I’m leaning towards a draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Hull City