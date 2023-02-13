Sunderland defender set to return v QPR but 27-year-old out for ‘a few more weeks’, says Mowbray

Sunderland will have Dennis Cirkin available for tomorrow’s Championship clash v QPR, but Lynden Gooch remains sidelined for a ‘few more weeks’, says Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland head down to west London to face QPR in the Championship tomorrow evening. The Black Cats go into this game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win at home to Reading last time out, courtesy of a late goal from Patrick Roberts – his fourth in the Championship this season.

QPR meanwhile lost at home to Millwall, stretching their winless run in the Championship to eight and seeing them drop down into 16th place of the table. Still, tomorrow’s game promises to be a tough one for Mowbray’s Sunderland, but his side will be bolstered by the return of Cirkin who’s missed the last two games after sustaining a concussion in the draw v Millwall earlier this month.

Mowbray told Sunderland Echo:

“Dennis is travelling. He has trained the last few days and feels alright so is back and available.”

But Gooch remains sidelined. The 27-year-old is struggling with a hip flexor injury having only featured once for Sunderland in 2023.