Stoke City dealt fresh injury blow after Hull draw, player now in doubt for Wednesday

Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell made his return from injury in the goalless draw v Hull City on Saturday, but Potters boss Alex Neil says the 28-year-old is nursing a fresh calf problem.

Powell, 28, has seen his last couple of seasons blighted by injury. The one-time Manchester United man has often found himself on the treatment table but at times this season, and in stages this season, he’s been sidelined for the Potters.

Stoke City welcomed Hull City on Saturday and played out a 0-0 draw. Powell was brought on with 30 minutes left to play after missing the previous three, but speaking to Stoke Sentinel after the game, Neil revealed that Powell has picked up a fresh calf injury, subsequently putting him in doubt for the midweek clash v Huddersfield Town.

Neil said:

“The plan was to give him 30 minutes today to tee him up for Wednesday. I’m not quite sure how he is at the moment, I think he’s strapping up his calf right now so we need to wait and see in the next couple of days.”