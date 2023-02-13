Sheffield United man ‘might have a chance’ of returning for Middlesbrough clash

Sheffield United loan man Tommy Doyle could be fit to feature against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, Paul Heckingbottom has said.

Sheffield United have been without midfielder Doyle since their 3-3 draw with Wrexham in the FA Cup last month.

Since then he’s missed the replay with the National League side and the Championship clashes with Rotherham United and Swansea City, sitting out through a calf issue again after struggling with an injury in the same area before the World Cup.

Now though, with a tough test against Middlesbrough around the corner, there’s been an encouraging update on Doyle.

As quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom admitted that the Manchester City loanee ‘might have a chance’ of making his return after training on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s clash. In a brief update, he said:

“Tommy’s trained today, he’s trained. So he might have a chance.”

In Doyle’s absence, fellow Manchester City loanee James McAtee came in for the Swansea City clash after Ben Osborn started against Rotherham United. Sander Berge and Oli Norwood have maintained their places in the middle.

A welcome return…

Doyle has proven himself as a strong midfield talent since arriving at Bramall Lane from Manchester City. He’s often impressed in the middle alongside Norwood, with both possessing the technical ability to control the tempo of games and dictate play.

His creativity has helped him notch five goals in 22 outings for Sheffield United, netting once too.

It will be hoped this latest spell out though a calf injury isn’t something that will persist though, with the blow keeping him out for five games earlier this season as well. If he can stay fit, there’s no reason why Doyle can’t nail down a starting place again.

It could be best to ease him back into action though, rather than thrusting him back into the starting XI if he is fit to return vs Middlesbrough.