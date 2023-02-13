QPR ace ‘won’t be back in the short term’ as Neil Critchley confirms training injury

QPR boss Neil Critchley has confirmed defender Jake Clarke-Salter is facing another spell on the sidelines after picking up a fresh injury on Friday.

QPR recruited defender Clarke-Salter in the summer but since then, his involvement has been patchy due to injury.

He returned to the starting XI against Huddersfield Town at the start of this month but was absent from the Millwall defeat at the weekend, leading to inevitable questions from supporters over his omission from the tie.

Now, Critchley has confirmed a new setback for the centre-back.

West London Sport states that he suffered a calf injury in training ahead of the Millwall clash, with Critchley confirming that the former Chelsea youngster ‘won’t be back in the short term’ after this latest blow. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s a calf injury and he won’t be back in the short term, that’s for certain.”

Clarke-Salter has played 14 times for QPR since signing in the summer and it remains to be seen just how long he faces out after the latest setback.

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

When it rains, it pours…

QPR’s dismal form under Critchley is persisting but it seemed the injury to Clarke-Salter could aid them in their bid to turn their fortunes around. However, with this latest blow, the R’s will have to make do without him once again.

It means the shortage of options at the heart of defence will be continuing too. Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne remain fit but as it stands, academy graduate Joe Gubbins is the only cover and competition left for a starting spot at the back.

The latest in Clarke-Salter’s string of injuries since arriving at Loftus Road comes as a big blow to the player too. He’s shown before he can be a valuable asset at this level, impressing with Coventry City on loan before his move to QPR. However, with another spell on the sidelines ahead, it will be hoped he can recover and recuperate as quickly as safely possible.