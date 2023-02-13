Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe predicts when Burnley will earn promotion from the Championship

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes Burnley will ‘have the league wrapped up in six weeks’, after the Lilywhites lost 3-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Preston North End made the short trip to Turf Moor on Saturday. They faced Championship leaders Burnley and eventually lost 3-0, courtesy of a Nathan Tella hat-trick.

Burnley have now won their last 10 in the Championship having so far taken 68 points from 30 Championship fixtures – 28 points ahead of Preston who now find themselves in 12th. But despite the defeat, Lowe held praise for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, telling LancsLive:

“Burnley will have the league wrapped up in six weeks and be promoted because they are a good team and have the best players.”

Burnley can mathematically secure promotion before the March international break but need Middlesbrough or the 3rd place side to drop points, and leave the Clarets with a 25 point lead over the 3rd place side by the March break. As for Preston, they now sit six points outside the top-six and have lost their last two in the league – four of their last five in all competitions.

Lowe continued:

“The next five games heading into March will define where we finish the season. At the moment we are going through a sticky patch and the sooner we get out of that the better.”