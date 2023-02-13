Paul Ince issues update on Reading forward ahead of Rotherham United test

Reading boss Paul Ince has told Berkshire Live that Lucas Joao will miss the Rotherham United clash but could return against Cardiff City.

Joao’s injury came ahead of the Sunderland clash, picking up the blow in training.

After missing Saturday’s game, it has since emerged that Joao has travelled to Portugal to have the blow assessed ahead of the Royals’ upcoming games with Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

Now, commenting on the assessment, Ince told Berkshire Live that he will hopefully be back in contention for the clash with the Bluebirds. He said:

“He’s got a sore knee so he’s gone over to Portugal to have that sorted. He’ll be back in on Monday. It’s just [about] seeing the extent of the damage. Hopefully, he will be back for Cardiff.”

By saying that he is hopeful that Joao will be fit to go against Cardiff City, it seems that Ince is discounting that his five-goal striker will be ready for the match-up with the Millers.

29-year-old Joao has featured 22 times for the Berkshire outfit this season. He is the club’s second-highest scorer behind Tom Ince, who has seven goals this season.

Fingers crossed…

Reading will be hoping that they can have Joao back as soon as possible and that the extent of his knee injury isn’t too severe.

The Royals sit 18th in the table and they are winless in their last six games, drawing three and losing three. They have only scored 33 goals this current Championship campaign so, even with just five goals to his name, Joao will be missed if the injury drags on too long.

The fact that the forward could be back in time to feature against Sabri Lamouchi’s Cardiff City comes as positive news, but Reading will have to be careful not to rush the striker back prematurely to avoid re-injuring the knee or something more severe.