Norwich City welcome 21-year-old back to contention, but dealt blow regarding Arsenal loanee

Norwich City boss David Wagner has confirmed loan man Marquinhos is set to miss the clash with Hull City but Christos Tzolis will be back for the tie.

Norwich City recruited Brazilian starlet Marquinhos from Arsenal and brought Tzolis back from his FC Twente loan spell to bolster their options on the wing during the January transfer window.

Neither have featured for the Canaries yet since though. The former was on the bench for the Burnley clash but was forced to the sidelines for the Bristol City defeat, while Greek talent Tzolis came off the bench versus the Clarets before also missing out against the Robins.

Now though, with a tough test against Hull City up next, an update has emerged on the duo.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Norwich City boss Wagner confirmed that while Marquinhos will unfortunately remain out, Tzolis will be in contention again. There are no new issues after the weekend defeat either.

🗣 DW: "Christos is back for tomorrow, Marquinhos looks like he won't be. No other injuries from the weekend."#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 13, 2023

A boost and a blow…

While Marquinhos’ prolonged absence isn’t good news for anyone, Tzolis’ return to contention makes for a promising update.

He’s got a good chance to revive his career at Carrow Road over the second half of this season, with new manager Wagner seemingly keen to give him a shot at proving himself in the Championship after a tough first campaign on these shores in the Premier League.

Tzolis has managed two goals and two assists in 17 Norwich City outings to date; a record that isn’t exactly reflective of the potential he possesses. His time in Holland with Twente wasn’t too fruitful either, so he returns to the club with a point to prove in 2023.

It remains to be seen if he can start his turnaround this weekend though. Hull City are on the rise under Liam Rosenior, so they’ll be stiff opposition for Tzolis and co.