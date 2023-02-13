‘No hope’ – Birmingham City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Birmingham City sit in 17th place of the Championship table ahead of this one, compared to Cardiff City who sit in 21st place of the table – level on points with Wigan Athletic in 22nd who beat Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Sabri Lamouchi is still waiting for his first win as Bluebirds boss. His side have lost their last four in the Championship and have only scored once in those four.

John Eustace’s Blues meanwhile claimed a very impressive 2-0 win over West Brom last time out, marking back-to-back wins for the club after a run of five-straight defeats in the league.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m not sure anybody expected Birmingham City to beat West Brom last Friday. But Blues have done the double over the Baggies this season and they’ve won their last two, so things are certainly looking up.

“As for Cardiff, I really have no hope for them. I simply can’t see them winning enough games to stay in the division this season and whilst they can be a tough nut to crack, it seems like the wheels are very quickly falling off.

“I’m going to back Birmingham City to extend their winning run to three here.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Cardiff City

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

James Ray

“Birmingham City are getting back on track at the perfect time after a poor run and with Cardiff City experiencing a dismal streak of their own, the Blues should be confident of claiming another important three points here.

“The Bluebirds are in dire straights and the chances of relegation to League One are increasing with every passing game. There’s little hope that they’ll salvage their season and I can see their fading hopes taking another hit here.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Cardiff City