‘I would put his effort before anything’ – Kompany hails 23-year-old Burnley man after Preston North End win

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has hailed hat-trick hero Nathan Tella after his side’s 3-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Burnley welcomed Preston North End to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. The Clarets were ahead after 15 minutes thanks to Tella’s first goal of the day, and he scored twice more in the second half to secure the win – his fifth goal in two games and his 14th in all competitions so far this season.

The win maintains Burnley’s seven point lead over Sheffield United in 2nd who won at home to Swansea City, with Middlesbrough in 3rd still sitting 17 points behind Burnley. And after the game, Kompany reserved praise for Southampton loanee Tella, telling LancsLive:

“He has been doing really well but I would put his effort before anything, it is really important to point that out. He has goalscoring ability but I have seen many players with goalscoring ability who aren’t putting in the work for the team and that is just not good enough these days for me. He is able to combine both and that is what has given us a little bit extra. He has his moments and others have their moments, it is still shared within our squad but it is definitely his week!”

Tella, 23, is now Burnley’s highest scorer in the Championship this season, with 12 of his total goals for the club having come in the league this season. It makes him the joint-second highest scorer in the league this season and it seems like Tella is only getting better as the season goes on.

“I think they key for him is to keep doing what has brought him this far. Don’t change your habits, because if there was something that needed changing we would have told him, and don’t look too much at records or anything. He is doing what he has to do to get goals and he has to believe he can get more if he stays on track.”