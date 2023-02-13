‘I would expect…’ – Mowbray shares optimistic stance on Ross Stewart’s Sunderland future

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he expects contract talks with Ross Stewart to ‘intensify’ before the end of the season.
Stewart sees his current Sunderland contract expire at the end of next season, as per Sunderland Echo. But Black Cats boss Mowbray wants to get Stewart tied down to a longer-term deal and he’s said that he thinks contract talks with the 26-year-old will pick up in the near future.
Mowbray told Sunderland Echo:
“I would expect those talks to intensify. I think we should be trying to get Ross Stewart signed up long term. I’ve said it many times, it’s not my job, but in my mind, if he’s the player that you think can score the goals for this club moving forward, then you need to get things sorted regardless of whether he’s fit to play or not.”
Stewart has scored 10 goals and assisted three in 13 Championship outings this season. The Scot made a blistering return from injury at the end of last year before picking up an Achilles injury which has sidelined him until the summer.
“If you believe in the footballer and the guy, that’s the most important thing,” Mowbray continued. “Maybe the dynamics of it change a little bit for both parties, but the key thing in my mind would be to get an offer that looks enticing for Ross and his family. Let’s get him tied up, and let’s move forward.”
Mowbray also said that Stewart has undergone surgery and that he’s now in Scotland for the week, with the striker expected to start rehabilitation in a week or so.
Big decisions for Ross…
Stewart certainly has a Premier League future. Even though he’s had a terrible season in terms of injuries, he’s had a very impressive season in terms of goals and overall performances, so there’ll definitely be teams looking at the Scot in 2023.
So for Sunderland, there’s no doubting about whether or not Stewart deserves a new deal, but whether or not the striker will want to commit to the club on a long-term basis remains to be seen. Sunderland are certainly looking like they could genuinely battle for promotion in the coming years but the club need to convince Stewart of that, and put enough money on the table as well.
Sunderland return to action v QPR tomorrow night.