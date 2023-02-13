‘I would expect…’ – Mowbray shares optimistic stance on Ross Stewart’s Sunderland future

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he expects contract talks with Ross Stewart to ‘intensify’ before the end of the season.

Stewart sees his current Sunderland contract expire at the end of next season, as per Sunderland Echo. But Black Cats boss Mowbray wants to get Stewart tied down to a longer-term deal and he’s said that he thinks contract talks with the 26-year-old will pick up in the near future.

Mowbray told Sunderland Echo:

“I would expect those talks to intensify. I think we should be trying to get Ross Stewart signed up long term. I’ve said it many times, it’s not my job, but in my mind, if he’s the player that you think can score the goals for this club moving forward, then you need to get things sorted regardless of whether he’s fit to play or not.” Stewart has scored 10 goals and assisted three in 13 Championship outings this season. The Scot made a blistering return from injury at the end of last year before picking up an Achilles injury which has sidelined him until the summer.