Hull City injury news ahead of Norwich City clash: 23-year-old could miss out, summer signing set to return

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior says he’s ‘not sure’ whether Aaron Connolly will feature in tomorrow night’s Championship clash v Norwich City.

Hull City head to Carrow Road tomorrow night to face Norwich City in the Championship. The Tigers go into this one on the back of a goalless draw at Stoke City last weekend, with Rosenior’s men having lost just one of their last 10 in the league.

David Wagner’s Norwich City meanwhile have lost back-to-back games in the league – both without scoring. The Canaries lost 1-0 at Bristol City on Saturday leaving them in 10th place of table compared to Hull City who sit a point and a place behind Norwich City in 11th.

And for tomorrow’s game, Rosenior could be without Brighton loanee Connolly who was brought off early in the last outing v Stoke.

Speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s game, Rosenior said of the 23-year-old striker:

“We’re checking on him today. We’ll see how he is. We’ll see if he’s going to be fit for tomorrow. I’m not sure at the moment.”

But Rosenior is set to welcome back Benjamin Tetteh who’s missed the last three games through suspension.

“Benjamin is back,” said Rosenior. “It’s brilliant to have another fantastic option to work with. It’s great for me. It allows me to freshen up the team but at the moment we’ve got to keep going and be consistent.”

Strength in depth…

Hull City stocked up well last summer, and they made some positive signing last month as well with Connolly being one of them.

And as the injuries come in throughout the second half of the season, Rosenior looks well-prepared to combat the selection issues lying ahead of him, due to the good amount of depth in his squad.

Options up front seem more limited than anywhere else on the pitch and so Connolly’s potential absence is still an issue. But Hull City are in form and looking confident going into the business end of the season, with a game against an out of sorts Norwich side next on the agenda.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.