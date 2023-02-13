Holden shares honest opinion on Ryan Inniss’ red card in Charlton Athletic’s defeat v Fleetwood Town

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden doesn’t believe Ryan Inniss deserved a red card in the 2-1 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic hosted Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Fleetwood courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Shaun Rooney and Harrison Holgate responsively, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scoring for the Addicks on the cusp of half-time.

Fleetwood were 2-1 ahead when Inniss was shown a straight red card on 79 minutes, for a tackle on Fleetwood defender Lucas Ness – Inniss has seen five red cards in league fixtures for Charlton Athletic since arriving in the 2020/21 season, with three of those having come in League One this season.

But Holden believes Inniss’ last red card was not a sending off. He told the club after the game:

“It’s not a sending off. I’m not having it’s a sending off, no chance. Lucas Ness is round on the cover, but we have to deal with that.”

Then asked if Holden had had an explanation from referee Carl Boyeson, the Addicks boss continued:

“No, I don’t get involved with referees. I told him I thought it was a poor decision… I’m way past going knocking on his door half an hour after the game and asking for explanations because they don’t give you any answers that can change anything.”