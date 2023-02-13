Hartlepool United pushing to secure deal for mystery free agent

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed negotiations are ongoing over a free transfer addition, with the finances now being discussed with the player.
Hartlepool United are in need of all the help they can get in their fight to stave off relegation back to the National League.
The Pools sit precariously above the drop in 22nd place, two points ahead of Gillingham. However, the Gills have two games in hand, and after picking up 10 points in their last five games, Neil Harris’ side look to be moving in the right direction.
Curle’s side have picked up some valuable points of their own in recent weeks but they know they need to keep kicking on, and it is hoped a free agent arrival can be wrapped up to bolster their ranks for the relegation scrap.
Now, speaking with the Hartlepool Mail, Curle has confirmed the financial matters are now being discussed between the club and player ahead of the potential move. He said:
“I spoke to the player’s agent and there’s interest from the player.
“Now it’s down to the football club to find out if we can make the finances meet from both parties – what he requires as a wage and incentives and what we’re prepared to offer.
“I advised the football club in my mind where I value the player. Just because the window is shut there’s still players who are out there and available and can add to our squad.”
A mystery addition…
It remains to be seen just who this unnamed free agent will be, but having cast their eyes over a few free agents after the January transfer window, it will be hoped the player can come in and make an impact in the Pools’ fight to survive.
Hartlepool United have conceded 54 goals so far this season; nine more than anyone else. There’s been a heavy reliance on Josh Umerah at the top of the pitch for goals too, but it awaits to be seen just where the mystery free agent plays.
With the financial details of an agreement now being thrashed out, it will be hoped that an agreement can be reached. The Pools are in need of all the help they can get, and given the the low-risk nature of free agent moves, the proposed swoop seems worth a shot at the least.