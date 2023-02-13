Hartlepool United pushing to secure deal for mystery free agent

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed negotiations are ongoing over a free transfer addition, with the finances now being discussed with the player.

Hartlepool United are in need of all the help they can get in their fight to stave off relegation back to the National League.

The Pools sit precariously above the drop in 22nd place, two points ahead of Gillingham. However, the Gills have two games in hand, and after picking up 10 points in their last five games, Neil Harris’ side look to be moving in the right direction.

Curle’s side have picked up some valuable points of their own in recent weeks but they know they need to keep kicking on, and it is hoped a free agent arrival can be wrapped up to bolster their ranks for the relegation scrap.

Now, speaking with the Hartlepool Mail, Curle has confirmed the financial matters are now being discussed between the club and player ahead of the potential move. He said: