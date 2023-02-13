Ex-QPR, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock agrees return to management, report claims

Neil Warnock is ‘set to become’ Huddersfield Town’s next manager, claims Football Insider.

Warnock, 74, has reportedly agreed to become Huddersfield Town’s new manager after the Terriers sacked Mark Fotheringham last week. Football Insider say that the veteran manager will be announced as the new Town boss today, with Warnock having been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in 2021.

Huddersfield Town currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship table after a 1-0 defeat away at Wigan Athletic on Saturday. The Terriers are now winless in their last six league fixtures but sit just a point from safety, with Warnock’s former team Cardiff City sat a place and a point above the drop zone.

Warnock has previously earned promotion from the Champion on three occasions, doing so with Sheffield United, QPR, and Cardiff City. The Sheffield-born manager was last at Middlesbrough, spending a year-and-a-half in charge of the club and leaving with a 38.7% win rate.

A good appointment for Huddersfield Town?

Town took a chance when they hired Danny Schofield, and it didn’t pay off. They then took another gamble on Fotheringham and it didn’t pay off either. But if appointing Warnock is one thing, it’s a safe bet.

There’s no manager who knows the division better than Warnock. Whilst many might question his ability to coach and deliver results in a much more contemporary Championship, he’ll bring a huge amount of experience and discipline to the club and that seems to be exactly what they need at the helm.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Warnock approaches Huddersfield’s fight for Championship survival, and also how he sets up a team that’s been put together to try and play a more fluid brand of football.

But fans across the Football League will be delighted to see Warnock back in the dugout.