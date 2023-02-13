Do Burnley have an option to buy Nathan Tella and would Southampton let him leave?

Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick for Burnley in their 3-0 win over Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, earning further praise from Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

And the Belgian was asked about the possibility of signing Tella on a permanent deal from the Saints, who are once again managerless, sitting in last place of the Premier League table.

Kompany said:

“I am too respectful of the clubs we have an agreement with, when they loan us a player it can’t be a hostage situation! Nothing to discuss about this right now other than he can still improve.”

Burnley signed Tella, 23, on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer. And at the time, there were no reports indicating that Burnley have an option or an obligation to make Tella’s stay at Turf Moor permanent. But Kompany did suggest that Burnley wouldn’t have been able to afford a permanent swoop for Tella – only a loan deal.

And that could suggest two things: 1) Burnley looked into a permanent swoop for Tella, and 2) Southampton gave Burnley a price tag. The Clarets spent well last summer and they might not have been afford to spend more. But should they earn promotion back to the Premier League this season then expect them to go on another spending spree in the summer, and expect Tella to be on their wishlist – especially so if Southampton are relegated.

According to Transfermarkt, Tella is valued at £3.81million. Southampton have long been a selling club and whilst they’ve claimed some big transfer fees for players like Danny Ings, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Targett, they’ve also sold some of their younger players – like Tella who weren’t really in the club’s first-team plans – for lower transfer fees.

Names like Harrison Reed, Sam Gallagher, and Michael Obafemi were all sold by Southampton for much less than the likes of Ings were sold for. So Burnley can take hope from that, but Southampton’s stance on Tella would undoubtedly change in the Saints are relegated this season,. So for Burnley, the possibility of them signing Tella on a permanent deal looks like it won’t come to light until the summer.

But Kompany hasn’t ruled it out and so it seems like there’s definitely interest there.