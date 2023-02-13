Darren Moore provides fresh insight on Sheffield Wednesday man’s injury recovery after recent update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said Callum Paterson will not undergo surgery in his recovery from a muscle injury.

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Paterson was forced off in the second half of the win over Plymouth Argyle after netting what proved to be the winning goal early on.

Fears were that he would be facing an extended spell out and ahead of last weekend’s draw with Ipswich Town, Moore confirmed that if he was to return this season, it won’t be until the latter stages of the campaign.

Now though, with the Morecambe clash around the corner, a new update has emerged on Paterson’s recovery.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has said that the Scot will not need surgery on the injury, instead just given him time to recover from the blow. He said:

“It’s just about recovery for him, no surgery.

“It’s a muscle injury and is just going to take time.”

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Time will tell…

With no specific return date given just yet and no surgery plans, time will tell just how long Paterson is set to remain out and whether or not he will have a part to play in Wednesday’s promotion bid on the pitch.

The 28-year-old has drawn criticism at times this season but his performances in the weeks leading up to his unfortunate blow highlighted just how important Paterson can be for the Owls.

His presence will surely be felt in other areas though, even if he can’t play on matchday. His experience and leadership should make him a valuable figure in and around the dressing room and on the training pitch, though it will be hoped that he can come back into contention later in the season if his recovery period goes well.