Critchley shares injury update on Chris Willock ahead of QPR’s clash v Sunderland

QPR boss Neil Critchley says that Chris Willock came off with a hamstring issue in Saturday’s defeat v Millwall in the Championship.

QPR lost 2-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday. The R’s are now without a win in their last eight and have dropped down into 16th place of the table ahead of another home game v Sunderland tomorrow night.

And things aren’t getting any easier for Critchley who has lost Jake Clarke-Salter to injury, and could now be without Willock for tomorrow’s game.

Speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow night, Critchley said of Willock:

“It was unfortunate Chris had to come off so soon on Saturday, but he felt some tightness in his hamstring. He will be assessed today; we’re hopeful it’s not too serious.”

The 25-year-old Willock was brought on in the second half v Millwall and then brought off a few minutes later. The ex-Arsenal man has had hamstring injuries in the past – most notably last season when he was ruled out from March onwards – and his potential absence tomorrow would be a blow.

Critchley also said in his pre-Sunderland press conference that Tyler Roberts could be involved tomorrow night, after missing out v Millwall.

1 of 15 Does Portman Road hold more or less than 25,000? More Less

Not looking good…

QPR are now just 10 points above safety. Whilst it still seems unlikely that the R’s will fall into a relegation battle, fans may slowly be starting to worry for the remainder of this season and indeed next season, should this form continue.

Sunderland tomorrow is another really tough game for QPR and it would be made even more difficult if Willock is unavailable, as well as Roberts.

The Black Cats have some key injuries of their own but they’re in much better form right now. Critchley really needs his players to pull a result out of somewhere, but when that result will come is anyone’s guess.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.