‘Could prove costly’ – Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers prediction: The72

Bradford City host Tranmere Rovers in League Two tomorrow night.

Bradford City come into this midweek clash after halting their three-game draw streak with a huge win over Stevenage at the weekend.

Mark Hughes’ side defeated the title challenges 3-2 thanks to a late belter from Jamie Walker. The win means the Bantams stay in 8th place, tied on 45 points with Stockport County and firmly in the race for the play-offs.

As for Tranmere Rovers, their 1-0 win over Salford City snapped their two-game losing run. Micky Mellon’s side are still only five points away from the play-offs but with another big game approaching, they’ll know they have to start racking up wins to close the gap.

The visitors have endured some dismal form away from home though, losing four of their last five away league games.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Both Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers picked up big wins against tough opposition at the weekend, so there’s plenty of momentum with both sides coming into this one.

“However, for me, the edge has to go to the Bantams. Tranmere’s struggles on the road could prove costly in their bid to sneak into the play-off fight and given some of the quality in Hughes’ ranks, I think they’ve got enough to earn a top seven spot this season.

“A win here could go a long way to achieving that too, and I think they’ll get that victory. Home win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 2-1 Tranmere Rovers

Luke Phelps

“This is a tough one to call given that both have managed good wins of late and both boast solid defensive records.

“However, the visitors have been poor away from home and travelling to place like Valley Parade, that could come back to bite them. I think this will be a close one and while I wouldn’t be surprised if the points were shared, I’m going to back to Bantams to claim a big win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-0 Tranmere Rovers