Bolton Wanderers handed injury boost as popular midfielder returns to training

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed midfielder George Thomason is back in training after suffering a knee injury in December.

His extended absence has come as a blow both on an individual and team level. He’s progressed brilliantly this season and had started to hold down a starting role before the injury, with a spell of several months awaiting him on the touchline after dislocating his knee and suffering ligament damage.

Now though, a new positive update has emerged on his bid to get back to 100%.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Wanderers boss Evatt has confirmed that he is back in training ahead of the clash with MK Dons. Thomason won’t be ready to feature in the tie, but in ‘a week or two’, he could be ready to play.

Evatt said:

“George Thomason will be training again today but he won’t be ready to play for a week or two.”

A welcome boost for all…

Thomason’s progression prior to the injury was an encouraging sight for all and made him a valuable part of Evatt’s squad. Depth has been more limited in his absence but upon his return, the increased competition for a starting spot should continue to get the best out of all.

He’s already been rewarded with a new deal this season and if he can help Wanderers in their bid to make a long-awaited rise back to the Championship, his stock will only increase further.

The 22-year-old will be a welcome returnee when he’s back in the matchday squad but and given the nature of the injury, it seems best to be patient in his return to training before bringing him back into contention for a place in the middle of the park.