Bilic shares fitness latest on Joao Pedro after Watford man started in Blackburn Rovers game

Watford manager Slaven Bilic says it’ll ‘take a bit of time’ for Joao Pedro to return to full fitness, after the striker started in the 1-1 draw v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

Pedro, 21, missed the entirety of January after picking up a minor ligament injury at the back end of last year. But the Brazilian striker came off the bench in the 2-2 draw v Reading last week and he started the game v Blackburn Rovers over the weekend, coming off after 78 minutes.

This season, Pedro has scored eight goals and assisted two more in 22 Championship outings – he needs one more league goal to match the nine he scored in the 2020/21 Championship campaign. Speaking to the club after the game, Bilic gave an insight into Pedro’s ongoing return to fitness, saying:

“João Pedro got some minutes last week at Reading, and today was another step in the right direction. It’s going to take a bit of time until he’s ready for 90 minutes, but today he showed the quality we’ve been missing.”

Pedro was wanted by Newcastle United last summer, and there were loose links between the two last month as well. But he remains at Vicarage Road and Bilic will want to see Pedro return to scoring form as soon as possible with the Hornets now winless in their last four, dropping down into 6th after the weekend’s results.

“When he’s on the pitch it’s totally different, and he has a big impact on all the other players around him,” Bilic continued.