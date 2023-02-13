‘A good chance for three points’ – Reading v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Reading host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

Reading sit in 18th place of the Championship table for this one, compared to the Millers who sit in 20th and five points behind the Royals.

Paul Ince seems to be coming under pressure with his Reading side free-falling down the Championship standings – they lost 1-0 at Sunderland last time out and have only won one of their last eight league fixtures.

Matt Taylor’s Rotherham though are unbeaten in their last four, having drawn their last three. They played out a goalless draw v Blackpool last time out and have made a four point gap to the drop zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham have really toughened up after their impressive January transfer window. Taylor though may feel that a goalless draw v Blackpool is points dropped and so he’ll see this one as a good chance for three points.

“And I think Reading will struggle. They’re bang out of form and confidence will be low after that late blow at Sunderland – I’m backing Rotherham to put on a good performance for their travelling fans and pick up a very important win.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“This one really could go either way. Reading are really struggling for form while the Millers will be disappointed not to have beaten Blackpool. Draws against Sheffield United and Watford are good results though, and they should be hopeful of three points here.

“While Reading have faltered though, their home record has stayed decent. They’re still undefeated in four at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and I could see Rotherham being held to another draw.

“Matt Taylor’s side have struggled on the road but with Reading out of form, I think the points will be shared.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-1 Rotherham United