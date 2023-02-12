Sunderland man closing in on England U21 call-up, report claims

Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson is nearing an England U21 call-up, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats youngster has risen through the ranks at the Stadium of Light to become a first-team regular.

This season, has seen the 22-year-old make 30 appearances in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s side, conceding 33 times but also keeping nine clean sheets in an impressive campaign for the ‘keeper.

Now Nixon writes for The Sun that, having suitably impressed selectors, England look ‘set’ to hand the youngster a place in the upcoming U21 Euros.

Since rising through the ranks at the Wearside outfit, Patterson has gone on to make 59 appearances for Sunderland’s senior squad. His first-team role comes on the back of a combined 81 appearances for Sunderland’s U18 and U21 outfits.

Nixon stated last week that Patterson’s form this season has seen Premier League sides Wolves and Leicester City make the 22-year-old ‘keeper a major target.

A deserved call-up…

Patterson has shown that he is capable of handling the rigours of first-team football in the Championship.

The Championship is a notoriously tough league, and Patterson has shown the maturity that is needed to succeed as a regular starter. He’s helped Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats to the fringes of the play-off picture – they sit 7th in the table and just a point shy of the top six.

Patterson is a big part of this success. He’s tied down the starter’s role at the Stadium of Light, making it his own last season under Alex Neil and holding it down after their step up a division too.

That alone is good enough to see him being considered as an England U21 player. It is a role that you’d think he’d settle into comfortably given his experience at Sunderland.