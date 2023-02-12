Rangers eyeing new Norwich City raid with 27-year-old targeted

Rangers are looking to target Norwich City stopper Angus Gunn, according to The Sun reporters Alan Nixon and Tony Robertson.

The Sun states that Rangers’ interest is with the intention of finding a ‘long-term’, with both Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin on the more experienced side.

Gunn has found his opportunities limited at Carrow Road since the arrival of new Canaries boss David Wagner.

After regaining the starting in mid-October last year, Gunn was dropped for games against Preston North End, Coventry City and Burnley. He did play in Norwich City’s last outing – a 1-0 loss away at Bristol City – but Nixon hints that Rangers still have eyes on him.

In a faltering season for the Canaries, 27-year-old Gunn has 14 Championship appearances to his name. These appearances have seen the Norwich-born stopper keep two clean sheets whilst conceding 17 times.

Nixon adds that Rangers are familiar with Gunn through their transfer guru, Ross Wilson.

A blow for the Canaries…

Whilst Norwich City are not looking strong, you cannot help but think that losing a goalkeeper of Gunn’s standard would weaken them more. He is a player who has not only 75 Championship appearances to his name but also 31 Premier League games under his belt.

That sort of experience would leave a gulf to fill should Rangers fulfill their interest and take Gunn north of the border to the SPL.

The Canaries sit 10th in the Championship table. Should they remain a Championship side next season, they will need a solid foundation to build on again. Gunn has shown he can be that before, showing some strong form prior to Wagner’s arrival.

Instead of entertaining any interest from Rangers, the Norfolk side should be actively fending it off and looking at keeping him at Carrow Road.