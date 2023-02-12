Big update shared on Huddersfield Town manager hunt after Fotheringham sacking

Huddersfield Town are not looking to appoint a permanent manager to replace sacked Mark Fotheringham, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

Fotheringham was sacked earlier this week, with the Terriers in dire straits in the Championship and staring relegation in the face. As it stands, the West Yorkshire outfit sit 23rd in the league table. They have just seven wins across 30 league games.

Now, Nixon has said that Huddersfield Town want any incoming manager to be appointed on a short-term basis only.

The Terriers have reportedly told candidates that the job is only for the rest of the season as they look to name an interim boss. That means any appointed manager would have just 16 games with the West Yorkshire outfit to secure their Championship status.

It is tight at the bottom of the table, with just a single point separating Town in 23rd from Cardiff City in 21st.

A win would be enough to lift the Terriers out of the drop zone, depending on Wigan Atheltic and Cardiff City performances.

Relegation would mean that Huddersfield Would be back in League One for the first time since 2012.

A high pressure post…

In some ways, a try-before-you-buy approach from Huddersfield Town and owner Dean Hoyle is a sensible approach. It gives the successful appointee sufficient time to preserve Town’s second-tier status as well as possibly set themselves up for a permanent appointment.

However, further complications come into play in that Hoyle is looking to sell the club to an American-led group.

It is a pressure cooker situation for any incoming boss on a short-term deal. They have enough time to save Huddersfield Town but it will be quick results they will need. It will mean that they will need to be in as soon as possible and get a misfiring side back on track immediately.