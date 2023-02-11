Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United: Duo set to return, defender out

Swansea City head to Sheffield United in the Championship this afternoon.

Swansea City make the trip to South Yorkshire today, to face 2nd place Sheffield United in what should be another challenging outing for Russell Martin’s side.

The Swans lost 4-3 at home to Birmingham City last time out, conceding twice late on. In their last two away games, Swansea City have won at Sunderland and drawn at QPR, so they should take a bit of confidence into this one.

Sheffield United on the other hand have lost just one of their last 17 games in all competitions, having beaten Wrexham 3-1 in an FA Cup replay last time out.

Swansea City team news

Swansea City will be without Joel Latibeaudiere for this one, with the defender having picked up a calf injury in the game v Birmingham City last weekend.

But in some positive team news for the Swans, Martin is set to welcome back Joe Allen and long-term absentee Liam Walsh, who suffered an ACL injury last summer.

Steven Benda remains sidelined with a longer-term injury.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Manning

Wood

Cabango

Naughton

Fulton

Grimes

Cullen

Ntcham

Cooper

Piroe

Martin can bring in either Matthew Sorinola or Kyle Naughton at right-back, but for what is a tough game at Bramall Lane expect to see the experienced head of Naughton come in.

Elsewhere, despite the Swans’ demise v Birmingham City, we could see an unchanged side as Swansea City showed a lot of attacking prowess and if Martin’s side are to have any chance this weekend, they’ll need to fight fire with fire.

Joel Piroe is in fine form right now with four goals since the turn of the year – 11 in the Championship this season – and he’ll be crucial for his side this weekend.

Swansea City v Sheffield United kicks off at 3pm this weekend.