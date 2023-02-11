Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Reading: Striker could make home debut as defender returns

Sunderland host Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

The Black Cats are 9th coming into this one and remain just two points outside the top six spots. Tony Mowbray’s side looked like real contenders at one stage and whilst that’s still a possibility, their lack of squad depth is beginning to show.

Reading are 16th after a positive start to the campaign and Paul Ince will be eager to find three points from somewhere to stop the rot his side are currently on. Their recent draw to Watford should go someway to giving them the confidence to do that.

Sunderland team news

Luke O’Nien returned to action against Fulham midweek and this will be the first league game back from his suspension picked up last month, providing a welcome boost for Mowbray and co.

Dennis Cirkin missed the Fulham game due to concussion protocols and it remains to be seen whether he’ll feature here.

Elsewhere, Elliot Embleton remains out with a longer-term injury. Corry Evans and Ross Stewart’s seasons are over following respective injuries to the pair.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Batth

Ballard

Alese

Michut

Neil

Clarke

Amad

Roberts

Gelhardt

Mowbray could well make a couple of changes here, however just one seems more likely. Abdoullah Ba may drop to the bench despite a positive false nine appearance against Fulham in replace of Joe Gelhardt who is the only natural striker Sunderland have.

Alex Pritchard has now impressed in two appearances off the bench midweek and last weekend, but dropping either of Amad, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts would be a bit harsh at this stage.

Danny Batth and Dan Ballard have proved their worth and shouldn’t be displaced by the return of O’Nien here.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.