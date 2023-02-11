Stevenage team news and predicted XI to face Bradford City: Keeper joins key defender on the sidelines

Stevenage host play-off hopefuls Bradford City in League Two this afternoon.

Stevenage are on a club record unbeaten run of 12 league games and they’re looking on course to rise to League One for the first time in 10 years.

Steve Evans’ side are seven points behind league leaders Leyton Orient but with three games in hand, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to close that gap and usurp the O’s at the top of the table.

As for Bradford City, they’re still in the play-off fight in 9th place but they are now winless in four.

Stevenage team news

Stevenage will be still be without defender Terence Vancooten but he could against Stockport County next week, Evans revealed ahead of the game.

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond will be out for around six-to-eight weeks through a cartilage tear but defender Dan Sweeney should be back after missing the 0-0 draw against Sutton United.

Michael Bostwick has spent a couple of days off this week but he has trained ahead of the tie.

Predicted XI

Andresson (GK)

Sweeney

Tomkinson

Piergianni

James-Wildin

Gilbey

Forster-Caskey

Roberts

Clark

Reid

Rose

With Bostwick missing some training and Sweeney available for selection, it could be best that the veteran defender drops to the bench for the returning centre-back against the Bantams.

The tussle for a starting spot alongside at the top of the pitch is a closet fought one but Jamie Reid and Danny Rose could prove a formidable partnership, while Jake Forster-Caskey’s promising substitute appearances since signing from Charlton Athletic have shown he’s arguably deserving of a shot in the starting XI.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.