Sheffield Wednesday team news and predicted XI to face Ipswich Town: In-form star to miss out after new blow

Sheffield Wednesday face Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s fixtures at the summit of the League One table after a huge win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend. A heavily rotated side were defeated by Fleetwood Town in their FA Cup replay in midweek, but a full strength side will be deployed again here.

As for Ipswich Town, their faltering form has seen them slip to six points away from the automatic promotion fight. There’s huge implications for this tie though, and Kieran McKenna’s side will know they may have to take all three points to keep their fading hopes of a top-two spot alive.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Barry Bannan and George Byers have both been back in contention in recent weeks and while the skipper was absent from the Fleetwood Town game, he will almost certainly be back in the side this weekend.

Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe remain sidelined in the long-term.

In-form attacker Callum Paterson will be out for an extended spell though, Moore has confirmed pre-game. He suffered a muscular injury against Plymouth Argyle and if he’s back this season, it won’t be until the latter stages.

There was an encouraging update on Reece James though, with Moore revealed he’s back in training and 50/50 for this weekend’s tie.

Predicted XI

Dawson

Palmer

Famewo

Flint

Hunt

Vaulks

Bannan

Byers

Johnson

Smith

Windass

With Paterson out, Jack Hunt could maintain his place in the side after starting in the week. Either he or Liam Palmer can start on the right-hand side, while the other may well line up in the back three.

Dominic Iorfa is in contention for a starting but Akin Famewo could be a favoured choice given that he’s left-footed, providing a little more balance to the backline.

The crucial tie kicks off at 15:00 and Saturday and will be played at a packed out Portman Road.